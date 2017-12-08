Bulls-Hornets, Box

Valentine 3-7 1-2 7, Markkanen 8-15 5-5 24, Lopez 9-15 1-2 19, Dunn 8-24 4-6 20, Holiday 6-15 4-4 17, Zipser 0-2 0-0 0, Portis 4-4 0-0 9, Mirotic 2-7 1-1 6, Grant 3-3 0-0 6, Nwaba 5-7 1-2 11. Totals 48-99 17-22 119.
Kidd-Gilchrist 5-10 5-8 15, Williams 6-11 2-2 17, Howard 11-23 3-8 25, Walker 5-16 7-7 20, Batum 4-14 0-0 9, O’Bryant III 0-3 2-2 2, Carter-Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Monk 1-5 0-0 3, Graham 4-7 2-2 12, Bacon 1-1 0-0 2, Lamb 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 40-100 21-29 111.
|Chicago
|31
|21
|23
|31
|13—119
|Charlotte
|25
|27
|27
|27
|5—111
3-Point Goals_Chicago 6-18 (Markkanen 3-5, Portis 1-1, Mirotic 1-3, Holiday 1-5, Valentine 0-2, Dunn 0-2), Charlotte 10-29 (Williams 3-5, Walker 3-10, Graham 2-3, Monk 1-3, Batum 1-4, O’Bryant III 0-1, Carter-Williams 0-1, Lamb 0-2). Fouled Out_Lopez. Rebounds_Chicago 56 (Markkanen 12), Charlotte 50 (Howard 20). Assists_Chicago 23 (Dunn 12), Charlotte 22 (Batum 10). Total Fouls_Chicago 28, Charlotte 20. Technicals_Chicago coach Bulls (Defensive three second), Walker, Kidd-Gilchrist. A_14,077 (19,077).
