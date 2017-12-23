Bulls-Celtics, Box

CHICAGO (92)

Valentine 1-3 2-2 5, Markkanen 4-10 2-2 12, Lopez 3-5 2-2 8, Dunn 1-12 0-0 2, Holiday 5-12 0-0 12, Zipser 2-5 1-2 5, Portis 7-13 3-3 17, Mirotic 3-10 2-2 9, Felicio 0-1 1-2 1, Grant 4-8 1-2 10, Pondexter 0-1 0-0 0, Nwaba 4-6 3-8 11. Totals 34-86 17-25 92.

BOSTON (117)

Tatum 6-13 0-0 13, Horford 5-10 0-0 10, Baynes 5-7 0-0 10, Irving 9-15 2-2 25, Brown 7-10 2-4 20, Nader 1-3 0-0 2, Ojeleye 2-5 0-0 6, Yabusele 0-1 0-0 0, Theis 1-5 8-8 10, Allen 0-1 2-2 2, Rozier 4-10 0-0 8, Smart 4-12 3-5 11. Totals 44-92 17-21 117.

Chicago 31 27 18 16— 92 Boston 33 27 38 19—117

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-19 (Markkanen 2-3, Holiday 2-5, Valentine 1-2, Grant 1-3, Mirotic 1-3, Dunn 0-1, Portis 0-2), Boston 12-32 (Irving 5-7, Brown 4-6, Ojeleye 2-3, Tatum 1-3, Yabusele 0-1, Theis 0-1, Allen 0-1, Horford 0-1, Rozier 0-2, Nader 0-2, Smart 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 51 (Mirotic 9), Boston 46 (Theis 15). Assists_Chicago 24 (Dunn 7), Boston 29 (Irving 7). Total Fouls_Chicago 16, Boston 18. A_18,624 (18,624).

