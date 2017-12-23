Bucks-Hornets, Box

MILWAUKEE (106)

Snell 4-7 2-2 11, Middleton 11-24 5-5 31, Henson 7-10 2-4 16, Bledsoe 6-13 3-4 16, Dellavedova 2-5 0-0 4, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Maker 2-3 2-2 7, Liggins 0-2 0-0 0, Kilpatrick 5-9 0-0 11, Brogdon 5-12 0-0 10, Brown 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-87 14-17 106.

CHARLOTTE (111)

Kidd-Gilchrist 2-5 1-2 5, Williams 1-3 2-2 4, Howard 7-11 7-12 21, Walker 5-15 6-9 19, Batum 5-13 2-2 12, O’Bryant III 1-2 3-4 5, Kaminsky 5-9 2-2 14, Carter-Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Monk 0-1 0-0 0, Graham 5-8 0-0 14, Lamb 4-5 5-5 13. Totals 36-74 30-40 111.

Milwaukee 23 31 31 21—106 Charlotte 24 29 28 30—111

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 8-26 (Middleton 4-10, Maker 1-1, Snell 1-3, Kilpatrick 1-4, Bledsoe 1-5, Brogdon 0-1, Liggins 0-2), Charlotte 9-21 (Graham 4-5, Walker 3-7, Kaminsky 2-3, Carter-Williams 0-1, Lamb 0-1, Williams 0-1, Batum 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 35 (Bledsoe 7), Charlotte 43 (Howard 16). Assists_Milwaukee 25 (Bledsoe 6), Charlotte 22 (Walker 8). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 32, Charlotte 20. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second), Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_18,363 (19,077).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.