Buccaneers-Panthers Stats

Tampa Bay 3 6 7 3—19 Carolina 3 9 3 7—22 First Quarter

Car_FG Gano 25, 8:13.

TB_FG Murray 31, 2:24.

Second Quarter

Car_FG Gano 28, 8:38.

TB_FG Murray 41, 2:58.

Car_D.Byrd 103 kickoff return (kick blocked), 2:43.

TB_FG Murray 21, :02.

Third Quarter

TB_Wilson 18 pass from Winston (Murray kick), 10:27.

Car_FG Gano 30, 4:49.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Murray 26, 14:57.

Car_Newton 2 run (Gano kick), :35.

A_71,463.

___

TB Car First downs 20 20 Total Net Yards 392 255 Rushes-yards 24-66 31-115 Passing 326 140 Punt Returns 0-0 1-3 Kickoff Returns 1-13 6-178 Interceptions Ret. 1-28 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 21-27-0 16-26-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 6-41 2-20 Punts 1-50.0 3-39.7 Fumbles-Lost 3-3 1-0 Penalties-Yards 12-72 6-50 Time of Possession 29:30 30:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 13-51, Martin 6-7, Winston 3-6, Rodgers 1-2, Sims 1-0. Carolina, Newton 14-52, McCaffrey 9-39, Stewart 7-19, Whittaker 1-5.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 21-27-0-367. Carolina, Newton 16-25-1-160, Anderson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 6-107, Godwin 3-98, Humphries 3-51, Brate 3-13, Martino 2-57, Barber 2-4, Sims 1-19, Wilson 1-18. Carolina, Bersin 3-45, Olsen 3-27, Funchess 3-11, Clay 2-24, McCaffrey 2-19, D.Byrd 1-31, Whittaker 1-4, Stewart 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Murray 51.

