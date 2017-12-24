Buccaneers-Panthers Stats

|Tampa Bay
|3
|6
|7
|3—19
|Carolina
|3
|9
|3
|7—22
|First Quarter
Car_FG Gano 25, 8:13.
TB_FG Murray 31, 2:24.
Car_FG Gano 28, 8:38.
TB_FG Murray 41, 2:58.
Car_D.Byrd 103 kickoff return (kick blocked), 2:43.
TB_FG Murray 21, :02.
TB_Wilson 18 pass from Winston (Murray kick), 10:27.
Car_FG Gano 30, 4:49.
TB_FG Murray 26, 14:57.
Car_Newton 2 run (Gano kick), :35.
A_71,463.
___
|TB
|Car
|First downs
|20
|20
|Total Net Yards
|392
|255
|Rushes-yards
|24-66
|31-115
|Passing
|326
|140
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|1-13
|6-178
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-28
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-27-0
|16-26-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-41
|2-20
|Punts
|1-50.0
|3-39.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-72
|6-50
|Time of Possession
|29:30
|30:30
___
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 13-51, Martin 6-7, Winston 3-6, Rodgers 1-2, Sims 1-0. Carolina, Newton 14-52, McCaffrey 9-39, Stewart 7-19, Whittaker 1-5.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 21-27-0-367. Carolina, Newton 16-25-1-160, Anderson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Evans 6-107, Godwin 3-98, Humphries 3-51, Brate 3-13, Martino 2-57, Barber 2-4, Sims 1-19, Wilson 1-18. Carolina, Bersin 3-45, Olsen 3-27, Funchess 3-11, Clay 2-24, McCaffrey 2-19, D.Byrd 1-31, Whittaker 1-4, Stewart 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Murray 51.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.