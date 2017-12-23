Brighton ends 7-game winless streak, beats Watford 1-0

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton ended its seven-game winless streak with a 1-0 Premier League victory over out-of-form Watford on Saturday.

Brighton had not found the net from open play for more than 10 1/2 hours when German midfielder Pascal Gross cut on to his right foot and let fly with a 64th-minute drive which flew under Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

The well-earned win in the midtable clash was much needed for Seagulls manager Chris Hughton, ending a run of three points from a possible 27. The Hornets’ fourth-straight league defeat puts a little more pressure on coach Marco Silva.

The margin of success should have been more resounding as Brighton dominated for large periods of the contest and Lewis Dunk, Tomer Hemed and Anthony Knockaert each wasted excellent opportunities to make it 2-0.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.