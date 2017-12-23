201.5
Brighton ends 7-game winless streak, beats Watford 1-0

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 12:44 pm 12/23/2017 12:44pm
Brighton'S Tomer Hemed, centre, takes a shot past Watford's Sebastian Prodl during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Watford, at the AMEX Stadium, in Brighton, England, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton ended its seven-game winless streak with a 1-0 Premier League victory over out-of-form Watford on Saturday.

Brighton had not found the net from open play for more than 10 1/2 hours when German midfielder Pascal Gross cut on to his right foot and let fly with a 64th-minute drive which flew under Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.

The well-earned win in the midtable clash was much needed for Seagulls manager Chris Hughton, ending a run of three points from a possible 27. The Hornets’ fourth-straight league defeat puts a little more pressure on coach Marco Silva.

The margin of success should have been more resounding as Brighton dominated for large periods of the contest and Lewis Dunk, Tomer Hemed and Anthony Knockaert each wasted excellent opportunities to make it 2-0.

