Big Ten Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Notre Dame
|10
|0
|0
|0
|30
|33
|13
|16
|3
|1
|Ohio St.
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|27
|26
|10
|4
|4
|Penn St.
|4
|4
|2
|1
|15
|34
|31
|11
|7
|2
|Minnesota
|4
|7
|1
|1
|14
|35
|37
|10
|9
|1
|Wisconsin
|4
|5
|1
|0
|13
|33
|33
|10
|9
|2
|Michigan
|3
|5
|2
|1
|12
|34
|41
|7
|7
|2
|Michigan St.
|2
|7
|1
|1
|8
|16
|31
|8
|9
|1
___
Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Army at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Niagara at Ohio St., 8 p.m.
Army at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
