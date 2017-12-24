201.5
Big Ten Glance

By The Associated Press December 24, 2017 10:14 am 12/24/2017 10:14am
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Notre Dame 10 0 0 0 30 33 13 16 3 1
Ohio St. 5 4 1 0 16 27 26 10 4 4
Penn St. 4 4 2 1 15 34 31 11 7 2
Minnesota 4 7 1 1 14 35 37 10 9 1
Wisconsin 4 5 1 0 13 33 33 10 9 2
Michigan 3 5 2 1 12 34 41 7 7 2
Michigan St. 2 7 1 1 8 16 31 8 9 1

___

Friday, Dec. 29

Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Army at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Niagara at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

Army at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

