Big Ten Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Notre Dame 10 0 0 0 30 33 13 16 3 1 Ohio St. 5 4 1 0 16 27 26 10 4 4 Penn St. 4 4 2 1 15 34 31 11 7 2 Minnesota 4 7 1 1 14 35 37 10 9 1 Wisconsin 4 5 1 0 13 33 33 10 9 2 Michigan 3 5 2 1 12 34 41 7 7 2 Michigan St. 2 7 1 1 8 16 31 8 9 1

Friday, Dec. 29

Niagara at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Army at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Niagara at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

Army at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

