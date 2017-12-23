BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden, HOU
|31
|297
|268
|994
|32.1
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|29
|313
|218
|858
|29.6
|James, CLE
|33
|357
|153
|936
|28.4
|Durant, GOL
|27
|261
|128
|718
|26.6
|Curry, GOL
|23
|192
|139
|606
|26.3
|Cousins, NOR
|32
|288
|192
|839
|26.2
|Davis, NOR
|27
|252
|167
|687
|25.4
|Lillard, POR
|31
|251
|193
|782
|25.2
|Irving, BOS
|33
|300
|135
|821
|24.9
|Oladipo, IND
|31
|276
|132
|770
|24.8
|DeRozan, TOR
|30
|259
|198
|742
|24.7
|Porzingis, NYK
|26
|230
|131
|641
|24.7
|Booker, PHX
|25
|213
|120
|608
|24.3
|Embiid, PHL
|23
|192
|155
|555
|24.1
|Westbrook, OKC
|32
|269
|163
|753
|23.5
|Beal, WAS
|32
|268
|133
|742
|23.2
|Aldridge, SAN
|32
|273
|139
|702
|21.9
|Walker, CHA
|30
|216
|146
|647
|21.6
|Thompson, GOL
|32
|260
|37
|667
|20.8
|McCollum, POR
|31
|246
|81
|646
|20.8
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Capela, HOU
|167
|241
|.693
|Jordan, LAC
|148
|227
|.652
|Adams, OKC
|156
|246
|.634
|Collins, ATL
|127
|206
|.617
|Kanter, NYK
|169
|279
|.606
|Davis, NOR
|252
|441
|.571
|James, CLE
|357
|626
|.570
|Favors, UTA
|154
|280
|.550
|Gibson, MIN
|147
|269
|.546
|Randle, LAL
|144
|264
|.545
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Jordan, LAC
|31
|148
|322
|470
|15.2
|Drummond, DET
|32
|157
|317
|474
|14.8
|Cousins, NOR
|32
|67
|324
|391
|12.2
|Howard, CHA
|32
|112
|275
|387
|12.1
|Towns, MIN
|32
|93
|278
|371
|11.6
|Capela, HOU
|28
|90
|225
|315
|11.2
|Embiid, PHL
|23
|54
|199
|253
|11.0
|Davis, NOR
|27
|66
|220
|286
|10.6
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|29
|64
|240
|304
|10.5
|Jokic, DEN
|25
|63
|195
|258
|10.3
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Westbrook, OKC
|32
|316
|9.9
|James, CLE
|33
|305
|9.2
|Harden, HOU
|31
|275
|8.9
|Simmons, PHL
|30
|234
|7.8
|Green, GOL
|26
|190
|7.3
|Lowry, TOR
|30
|214
|7.1
|Teague, MIN
|28
|199
|7.1
|Ball, LAL
|30
|209
|7.0
|Schroder, ATL
|29
|194
|6.7
|Curry, GOL
|23
|151
|6.6
