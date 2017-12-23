BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

THROUGH DECEMBER 22

Scoring

G FG FT PTS AVG Harden, HOU 31 297 268 994 32.1 Antetokounmpo, MIL 29 313 218 858 29.6 James, CLE 33 357 153 936 28.4 Durant, GOL 27 261 128 718 26.6 Curry, GOL 23 192 139 606 26.3 Cousins, NOR 32 288 192 839 26.2 Davis, NOR 27 252 167 687 25.4 Lillard, POR 31 251 193 782 25.2 Irving, BOS 33 300 135 821 24.9 Oladipo, IND 31 276 132 770 24.8 DeRozan, TOR 30 259 198 742 24.7 Porzingis, NYK 26 230 131 641 24.7 Booker, PHX 25 213 120 608 24.3 Embiid, PHL 23 192 155 555 24.1 Westbrook, OKC 32 269 163 753 23.5 Beal, WAS 32 268 133 742 23.2 Aldridge, SAN 32 273 139 702 21.9 Walker, CHA 30 216 146 647 21.6 Thompson, GOL 32 260 37 667 20.8 McCollum, POR 31 246 81 646 20.8

FG Percentage

FG FGA PCT Capela, HOU 167 241 .693 Jordan, LAC 148 227 .652 Adams, OKC 156 246 .634 Collins, ATL 127 206 .617 Kanter, NYK 169 279 .606 Davis, NOR 252 441 .571 James, CLE 357 626 .570 Favors, UTA 154 280 .550 Gibson, MIN 147 269 .546 Randle, LAL 144 264 .545

Rebounds

G OFF DEF TOT AVG Jordan, LAC 31 148 322 470 15.2 Drummond, DET 32 157 317 474 14.8 Cousins, NOR 32 67 324 391 12.2 Howard, CHA 32 112 275 387 12.1 Towns, MIN 32 93 278 371 11.6 Capela, HOU 28 90 225 315 11.2 Embiid, PHL 23 54 199 253 11.0 Davis, NOR 27 66 220 286 10.6 Antetokounmpo, MIL 29 64 240 304 10.5 Jokic, DEN 25 63 195 258 10.3

Assists

G AST AVG Westbrook, OKC 32 316 9.9 James, CLE 33 305 9.2 Harden, HOU 31 275 8.9 Simmons, PHL 30 234 7.8 Green, GOL 26 190 7.3 Lowry, TOR 30 214 7.1 Teague, MIN 28 199 7.1 Ball, LAL 30 209 7.0 Schroder, ATL 29 194 6.7 Curry, GOL 23 151 6.6

