BC-BKN–NBA Leaders

Scoring
|
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|Harden, HOU
|24
|237
|195
|775
|32.3
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|24
|262
|181
|716
|29.8
|James, CLE
|27
|295
|119
|764
|28.3
|Curry, GOL
|23
|192
|139
|606
|26.3
|Cousins, NOR
|27
|244
|159
|708
|26.2
|Lillard, POR
|25
|207
|167
|652
|26.1
|Durant, GOL
|22
|208
|94
|563
|25.6
|Porzingis, NYK
|22
|199
|122
|561
|25.5
|Davis, NOR
|23
|209
|144
|577
|25.1
|Oladipo, IND
|26
|229
|109
|638
|24.5
|Booker, PHX
|25
|213
|120
|608
|24.3
|Beal, WAS
|26
|221
|118
|619
|23.8
|Irving, BOS
|27
|235
|108
|640
|23.7
|Griffin, LAC
|19
|150
|107
|448
|23.6
|DeRozan, TOR
|24
|199
|149
|563
|23.5
|Westbrook, OKC
|25
|199
|125
|569
|22.8
|Aldridge, SAN
|26
|226
|121
|589
|22.7
|Walker, CHA
|23
|169
|127
|520
|22.6
|Embiid, PHL
|22
|173
|132
|493
|22.4
|McCollum, POR
|24
|190
|62
|504
|21.0
FG Percentage
|
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Jordan, LAC
|107
|160
|.669
|Capela, HOU
|134
|203
|.660
|Adams, OKC
|128
|200
|.640
|Kanter, NYK
|131
|219
|.598
|Collins, ATL
|103
|174
|.592
|Whiteside, MIA
|93
|160
|.581
|James, CLE
|295
|512
|.576
|Davis, NOR
|209
|368
|.568
|Howard, CHA
|149
|268
|.556
|Favors, UTA
|141
|254
|.555
Rebounds
|
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Drummond, DET
|26
|128
|270
|398
|15.3
|Jordan, LAC
|24
|116
|227
|343
|14.3
|Cousins, NOR
|27
|55
|281
|336
|12.4
|Howard, CHA
|25
|88
|223
|311
|12.4
|Towns, MIN
|27
|73
|240
|313
|11.6
|Capela, HOU
|24
|79
|189
|268
|11.2
|Jokic, DEN
|21
|55
|168
|223
|10.6
|Davis, NOR
|23
|54
|190
|244
|10.6
|Embiid, PHL
|22
|53
|180
|233
|10.6
|Love, CLE
|26
|65
|205
|270
|10.4
Assists
|
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Westbrook, OKC
|25
|247
|9.9
|Harden, HOU
|24
|220
|9.2
|James, CLE
|27
|235
|8.7
|Simmons, PHL
|25
|192
|7.7
|Teague, MIN
|23
|169
|7.3
|Green, GOL
|25
|183
|7.3
|Lowry, TOR
|24
|171
|7.1
|Ball, LAL
|25
|177
|7.1
|Curry, GOL
|23
|151
|6.6
|Schroder, ATL
|24
|154
|6.4
