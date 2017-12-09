201.5
Avalanche-Panthers Sum

Avalanche-Panthers Sum

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 9:45 pm 12/09/2017 09:45pm
Colorado 1 2 4—7
Florida 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Colorado, Rantanen 9 (Barberio, Landeskog), 10:56. 2, Florida, Ekblad 6 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 19:57.

Second Period_3, Florida, Malgin 4 (McCoshen, McGinn), 4:51. 4, Colorado, MacKinnon 11 (Compher, Nemeth), 11:26. 5, Colorado, Kerfoot 9 (Barrie, Rantanen), 12:07.

Third Period_6, Colorado, Johnson 4 (Nieto), 11:59. 7, Colorado, Wilson 2 (Compher, Andrighetto), 13:42. 8, Florida, Huberdeau 9 (Trocheck, Yandle), 14:15. 9, Colorado, Nieto 4 (Soderberg, Comeau), 15:59. 10, Colorado, Soderberg 4 (Comeau), 17:40.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 14-9-7_30. Florida 9-13-20_42.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 3; Florida 0 of 5.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 8-7-1 (42 shots-39 saves). Florida, Reimer 5-6-3 (28-23).

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

