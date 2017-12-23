Avalanche-Coyotes Sums

Colorado 0 4 2—6 Arizona 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Jost, COL, (delay of game), 12:17; Dvorak, ARI, (hooking), 17:05; Johnson, COL, (interference), 17:26; Landeskog, COL, (hooking), 18:03.

Second Period_1, Colorado, Soderberg 5 (Nemeth, Nieto), 10:20. 2, Colorado, Compher 6 (Zadorov, Kerfoot), 11:36 (pp). 3, Colorado, Yakupov 8 (Barberio), 13:26 (pp). 4, Colorado, Nieto 5 (Comeau, Kerfoot), 14:06. 5, Arizona, Stepan 7 (Keller), 18:12 (sh). Penalties_Wilson, COL, (hooking), 6:01; MacKinnon, COL, Misconduct (misconduct), 8:52; Rinaldo, ARI, Major (fighting), 8:52; Johnson, COL, Major (fighting), 8:52; Johnson, COL, served by Wilson, (roughing), 8:52; MacKinnon, COL, Major (fighting), 8:52; Archibald, ARI, Misconduct (misconduct), 8:52; Rinaldo, ARI, Misconduct (misconduct), 8:52; Archibald, ARI, served by Duclair, Major (fighting), 8:52; Duclair, ARI, major (high sticking), 15:20; Zadorov, COL, (roughing), 19:58; Connauton, ARI, (slashing), 19:58.

Third Period_6, Arizona, Stepan 8 (Martinook), 8:08 (sh). 7, Colorado, Andrighetto 6 (Jost, Wilson), 8:37 (pp). 8, Colorado, Soderberg 6 (Barberio, Rantanen), 13:31. Penalties_Jost, COL, (hooking), 2:56; Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (hooking), 7:43.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 13-7-8_28. Arizona 13-12-8_33.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 3 of 7; Arizona 0 of 5.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 12-8-2 (33 shots-31 saves). Arizona, Wedgewood 4-6-3 (9-6), Raanta 4-10-2 (19-16).

A_11,838 (17,125). T_2:29.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Shane Heyer.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.