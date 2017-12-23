201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Antetokounmpo has sore knee,…

Antetokounmpo has sore knee, won’t play vs. Hornets

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 7:08 pm 12/23/2017 07:08pm
Share
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, drives the ball against Charlotte Hornets' Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Bucks have announced that All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play against the Charlotte Hornets because of right knee soreness.

Antetokounmpo played against the Hornets in Milwaukee on Friday night and had 26 points and seven rebounds while playing 36 ½ minutes in Milwaukee’s 109-104 victory. But Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd said Antetokounmpo developed soreness in the knee after the game and wouldn’t be able to play on the second night of a back-to-back.

Antetokounmpo enters the game second in the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.6 points per game.

Matthew Dellavedova will get the start for the Bucks.

___

More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest