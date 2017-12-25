AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 29 19 8 2 0 40 90 73 Charlotte 31 20 10 0 1 41 121 91 Lehigh Valley 32 19 9 2 2 42 117 107 WB/Scranton 28 16 9 2 1 35 98 88 Bridgeport 29 14 12 2 1 31 91 86 Hartford 32 13 13 3 3 32 94 114 Hershey 32 14 15 0 3 31 87 110 Springfield 33 13 18 1 1 28 93 105 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 30 22 8 0 0 44 94 64 Rochester 31 19 6 3 3 44 102 85 Syracuse 30 15 12 1 2 33 100 89 Utica 30 13 12 4 1 31 83 91 Laval 32 11 14 5 2 29 96 115 Belleville 30 11 16 0 3 25 80 117 Binghamton 29 9 15 4 1 23 76 100 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 31 23 5 1 2 49 123 65 Rockford 30 17 11 1 1 36 93 83 Iowa 31 14 9 6 2 36 95 98 Milwaukee 29 15 12 2 0 32 83 88 Chicago 30 12 12 5 1 30 89 92 Grand Rapids 31 11 15 1 4 27 91 105 Cleveland 27 9 13 3 2 23 60 90 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 27 16 8 1 2 35 90 69 Texas 31 18 11 1 1 38 95 104 Tucson 25 13 9 2 1 29 80 70 San Antonio 30 16 12 2 0 34 94 93 San Diego 26 14 11 1 0 29 86 90 San Jose 26 13 11 0 2 28 69 75 Ontario 27 13 12 1 1 28 67 72 Bakersfield 27 11 12 4 0 26 74 82

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

