AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|29
|19
|8
|2
|0
|40
|90
|73
|Charlotte
|31
|20
|10
|0
|1
|41
|121
|91
|Lehigh Valley
|32
|19
|9
|2
|2
|42
|117
|107
|WB/Scranton
|28
|16
|9
|2
|1
|35
|98
|88
|Bridgeport
|29
|14
|12
|2
|1
|31
|91
|86
|Hartford
|32
|13
|13
|3
|3
|32
|94
|114
|Hershey
|32
|14
|15
|0
|3
|31
|87
|110
|Springfield
|33
|13
|18
|1
|1
|28
|93
|105
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|30
|22
|8
|0
|0
|44
|94
|64
|Rochester
|31
|19
|6
|3
|3
|44
|102
|85
|Syracuse
|30
|15
|12
|1
|2
|33
|100
|89
|Utica
|30
|13
|12
|4
|1
|31
|83
|91
|Laval
|32
|11
|14
|5
|2
|29
|96
|115
|Belleville
|30
|11
|16
|0
|3
|25
|80
|117
|Binghamton
|29
|9
|15
|4
|1
|23
|76
|100
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|31
|23
|5
|1
|2
|49
|123
|65
|Rockford
|30
|17
|11
|1
|1
|36
|93
|83
|Iowa
|31
|14
|9
|6
|2
|36
|95
|98
|Milwaukee
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|83
|88
|Chicago
|30
|12
|12
|5
|1
|30
|89
|92
|Grand Rapids
|31
|11
|15
|1
|4
|27
|91
|105
|Cleveland
|27
|9
|13
|3
|2
|23
|60
|90
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|27
|16
|8
|1
|2
|35
|90
|69
|Texas
|31
|18
|11
|1
|1
|38
|95
|104
|Tucson
|25
|13
|9
|2
|1
|29
|80
|70
|San Antonio
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|94
|93
|San Diego
|26
|14
|11
|1
|0
|29
|86
|90
|San Jose
|26
|13
|11
|0
|2
|28
|69
|75
|Ontario
|27
|13
|12
|1
|1
|28
|67
|72
|Bakersfield
|27
|11
|12
|4
|0
|26
|74
|82
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Bridgeport 5, Hartford 1
Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2
San Diego 4, Ontario 3
Hershey 5, Binghamton 2
Rochester 3, Laval 1
Utica 2, Syracuse 1
Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 3
Rockford 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO
Providence 2, Springfield 1, SO
Stockton 2, Tucson 1
Texas 4, Bakersfield 3, OT
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
