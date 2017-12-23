201.5
AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 9:34 pm 12/23/2017 09:34pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 29 19 8 2 0 40 90 73
Charlotte 31 20 10 0 1 41 121 91
Lehigh Valley 32 19 9 2 2 42 117 107
WB/Scranton 28 16 9 2 1 35 98 88
Bridgeport 29 14 12 2 1 31 91 86
Hartford 32 13 13 3 3 32 94 114
Hershey 32 14 15 0 3 31 87 110
Springfield 33 13 18 1 1 28 93 105
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 30 22 8 0 0 44 94 64
Rochester 31 19 6 3 3 44 102 85
Syracuse 29 15 11 1 2 33 99 87
Utica 29 12 12 4 1 29 81 90
Laval 32 11 14 5 2 29 96 115
Belleville 30 11 16 0 3 25 80 117
Binghamton 29 9 15 4 1 23 76 100
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 31 23 5 1 2 49 123 65
Rockford 29 16 11 1 1 34 90 81
Iowa 31 14 9 6 2 36 95 98
Milwaukee 28 14 12 2 0 30 78 85
Chicago 30 12 12 5 1 30 89 92
Cleveland 26 9 12 3 2 23 57 85
Grand Rapids 30 11 15 1 3 26 89 102
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 26 15 8 1 2 33 88 68
Tucson 24 13 8 2 1 29 79 68
Texas 30 17 11 1 1 36 91 101
San Antonio 30 16 12 2 0 34 94 93
San Diego 26 14 11 1 0 29 86 90
San Jose 26 13 11 0 2 28 69 75
Ontario 27 13 12 1 1 28 67 72
Bakersfield 26 11 12 3 0 25 71 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 8, Belleville 2

Toronto 4, Utica 3

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 2

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 2

WB/Scranton 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Hartford 6, Providence 4

Rochester 3, Laval 2, OT

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 2, SO

Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT

Manitoba 3, San Antonio 1

Stockton 4, Tucson 1

San Jose 3, Texas 1

San Diego 4, Ontario 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 1

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

San Diego 4, Ontario 3

Hershey 5, Binghamton 2

Rochester 3, Laval 1

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Providence 2, Springfield 1, SO

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

