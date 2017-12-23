AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 29 19 8 2 0 40 90 73 Charlotte 31 20 10 0 1 41 121 91 Lehigh Valley 32 19 9 2 2 42 117 107 WB/Scranton 28 16 9 2 1 35 98 88 Bridgeport 29 14 12 2 1 31 91 86 Hartford 32 13 13 3 3 32 94 114 Hershey 32 14 15 0 3 31 87 110 Springfield 33 13 18 1 1 28 93 105 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 30 22 8 0 0 44 94 64 Rochester 31 19 6 3 3 44 102 85 Syracuse 29 15 11 1 2 33 99 87 Utica 29 12 12 4 1 29 81 90 Laval 32 11 14 5 2 29 96 115 Belleville 30 11 16 0 3 25 80 117 Binghamton 29 9 15 4 1 23 76 100 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 31 23 5 1 2 49 123 65 Rockford 29 16 11 1 1 34 90 81 Iowa 31 14 9 6 2 36 95 98 Milwaukee 28 14 12 2 0 30 78 85 Chicago 30 12 12 5 1 30 89 92 Cleveland 26 9 12 3 2 23 57 85 Grand Rapids 30 11 15 1 3 26 89 102 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 26 15 8 1 2 33 88 68 Tucson 24 13 8 2 1 29 79 68 Texas 30 17 11 1 1 36 91 101 San Antonio 30 16 12 2 0 34 94 93 San Diego 26 14 11 1 0 29 86 90 San Jose 26 13 11 0 2 28 69 75 Ontario 27 13 12 1 1 28 67 72 Bakersfield 26 11 12 3 0 25 71 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 8, Belleville 2

Toronto 4, Utica 3

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 2

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 2

WB/Scranton 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Hartford 6, Providence 4

Rochester 3, Laval 2, OT

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 2, SO

Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT

Manitoba 3, San Antonio 1

Stockton 4, Tucson 1

San Jose 3, Texas 1

San Diego 4, Ontario 3, OT

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport 5, Hartford 1

Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2

San Diego 4, Ontario 3

Hershey 5, Binghamton 2

Rochester 3, Laval 1

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Providence 2, Springfield 1, SO

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

