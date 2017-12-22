AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|28
|18
|8
|2
|0
|38
|88
|72
|Charlotte
|31
|20
|10
|0
|1
|41
|121
|91
|WB/Scranton
|27
|16
|8
|2
|1
|35
|96
|85
|Lehigh Valley
|31
|18
|9
|2
|2
|40
|114
|105
|Bridgeport
|28
|13
|12
|2
|1
|29
|86
|85
|Hartford
|31
|13
|12
|3
|3
|32
|93
|109
|Hershey
|31
|13
|15
|0
|3
|29
|82
|108
|Springfield
|32
|13
|18
|1
|0
|27
|92
|103
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|30
|22
|8
|0
|0
|44
|94
|64
|Rochester
|30
|18
|6
|3
|3
|42
|99
|84
|Syracuse
|29
|15
|11
|1
|2
|33
|99
|87
|Utica
|29
|12
|12
|4
|1
|29
|81
|90
|Laval
|31
|11
|13
|5
|2
|29
|95
|112
|Belleville
|30
|11
|16
|0
|3
|25
|80
|117
|Binghamton
|28
|9
|14
|4
|1
|23
|74
|95
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|31
|23
|5
|1
|2
|49
|123
|65
|Rockford
|29
|16
|11
|1
|1
|34
|90
|81
|Iowa
|31
|14
|9
|6
|2
|36
|95
|98
|Milwaukee
|28
|14
|12
|2
|0
|30
|78
|85
|Chicago
|30
|12
|12
|5
|1
|30
|89
|92
|Cleveland
|26
|9
|12
|3
|2
|23
|57
|85
|Grand Rapids
|30
|11
|15
|1
|3
|26
|89
|102
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|26
|15
|8
|1
|2
|33
|88
|68
|Texas
|29
|17
|10
|1
|1
|36
|90
|98
|Tucson
|24
|13
|8
|2
|1
|29
|79
|68
|San Antonio
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|94
|93
|Ontario
|25
|13
|11
|0
|1
|27
|61
|64
|San Diego
|24
|12
|11
|1
|0
|25
|78
|84
|San Jose
|25
|12
|11
|0
|2
|26
|66
|74
|Bakersfield
|26
|11
|12
|3
|0
|25
|71
|78
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 4
Charlotte 6, Hershey 0
Manitoba 7, San Antonio 2
Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3, SO
Syracuse 8, Belleville 2
Toronto 4, Utica 3
Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 2
Springfield 5, Bridgeport 2
WB/Scranton 4, Binghamton 3, OT
Hartford 6, Providence 4
Rochester 3, Laval 2, OT
Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 2, SO
Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT
Manitoba 3, San Antonio 1
Stockton 4, Tucson 1
Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
