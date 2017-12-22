AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 28 18 8 2 0 38 88 72 Charlotte 31 20 10 0 1 41 121 91 WB/Scranton 27 16 8 2 1 35 96 85 Lehigh Valley 31 18 9 2 2 40 114 105 Bridgeport 28 13 12 2 1 29 86 85 Hartford 31 13 12 3 3 32 93 109 Hershey 31 13 15 0 3 29 82 108 Springfield 32 13 18 1 0 27 92 103 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 30 22 8 0 0 44 94 64 Rochester 30 18 6 3 3 42 99 84 Syracuse 29 15 11 1 2 33 99 87 Utica 29 12 12 4 1 29 81 90 Laval 31 11 13 5 2 29 95 112 Belleville 30 11 16 0 3 25 80 117 Binghamton 28 9 14 4 1 23 74 95 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 31 23 5 1 2 49 123 65 Rockford 29 16 11 1 1 34 90 81 Iowa 31 14 9 6 2 36 95 98 Milwaukee 28 14 12 2 0 30 78 85 Chicago 30 12 12 5 1 30 89 92 Cleveland 26 9 12 3 2 23 57 85 Grand Rapids 30 11 15 1 3 26 89 102 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 23 13 7 2 1 29 78 64 Texas 29 17 10 1 1 36 90 98 Stockton 25 14 8 1 2 31 84 67 San Antonio 30 16 12 2 0 34 94 93 Ontario 25 13 11 0 1 27 61 64 San Diego 24 12 11 1 0 25 78 84 San Jose 25 12 11 0 2 26 66 74 Bakersfield 26 11 12 3 0 25 71 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 4

Charlotte 6, Hershey 0

Manitoba 7, San Antonio 2

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3, SO

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 8, Belleville 2

Toronto 4, Utica 3

Milwaukee 5, Cleveland 2

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 2

WB/Scranton 4, Binghamton 3, OT

Hartford 6, Providence 4

Rochester 3, Laval 2, OT

Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 2, SO

Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT

Manitoba 3, San Antonio 1

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.