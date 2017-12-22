AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 27 18 7 2 0 38 84 66 Charlotte 31 20 10 0 1 41 121 91 Lehigh Valley 31 18 9 2 2 40 114 105 WB/Scranton 26 15 8 2 1 33 92 82 Bridgeport 28 13 12 2 1 29 87 84 Hartford 30 12 12 3 3 30 87 105 Hershey 31 13 15 0 3 29 82 108 Springfield 32 13 18 1 0 27 91 104 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 30 22 8 0 0 44 94 64 Rochester 29 17 6 3 3 40 96 82 Syracuse 29 15 11 1 2 33 99 87 Utica 29 12 12 4 1 29 81 90 Laval 30 11 13 4 2 28 93 109 Belleville 30 11 16 0 3 25 80 117 Binghamton 27 9 14 3 1 22 71 91 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 30 22 5 1 2 47 120 64 Iowa 30 14 9 6 1 35 93 95 Rockford 28 15 11 1 1 32 87 79 Milwaukee 27 13 12 2 0 28 73 83 Chicago 29 12 12 4 1 29 87 89 Cleveland 25 9 11 3 2 23 55 80 Grand Rapids 29 10 15 1 3 24 86 100 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 23 13 7 2 1 29 78 64 Texas 29 17 10 1 1 36 90 98 Stockton 25 14 8 1 2 31 84 67 San Antonio 29 16 11 2 0 34 93 90 Ontario 25 13 11 0 1 27 61 64 San Diego 24 12 11 1 0 25 78 84 San Jose 25 12 11 0 2 26 66 74 Bakersfield 26 11 12 3 0 25 71 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 4

Charlotte 6, Hershey 0

Manitoba 7, San Antonio 2

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3, SO

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 8, Belleville 2

Toronto 4, Utica 3

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

