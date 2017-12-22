201.5
AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 22, 2017 9:32 pm 12/22/2017 09:32pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 27 18 7 2 0 38 84 66
Charlotte 31 20 10 0 1 41 121 91
Lehigh Valley 31 18 9 2 2 40 114 105
WB/Scranton 26 15 8 2 1 33 92 82
Bridgeport 28 13 12 2 1 29 87 85
Hartford 30 12 12 3 3 30 87 105
Hershey 31 13 15 0 3 29 82 108
Springfield 32 13 18 1 0 27 92 104
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 30 22 8 0 0 44 94 64
Rochester 29 17 6 3 3 40 96 82
Syracuse 29 15 11 1 2 33 99 87
Utica 29 12 12 4 1 29 81 90
Laval 30 11 13 4 2 28 93 109
Belleville 30 11 16 0 3 25 80 117
Binghamton 27 9 14 3 1 22 71 91
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 30 22 5 1 2 47 120 64
Iowa 30 14 9 6 1 35 93 95
Rockford 28 15 11 1 1 32 87 79
Milwaukee 27 13 12 2 0 28 73 83
Chicago 29 12 12 4 1 29 87 89
Cleveland 25 9 11 3 2 23 55 80
Grand Rapids 29 10 15 1 3 24 86 100
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 23 13 7 2 1 29 78 64
Texas 29 17 10 1 1 36 90 98
Stockton 25 14 8 1 2 31 84 67
San Antonio 29 16 11 2 0 34 93 90
Ontario 25 13 11 0 1 27 61 64
San Diego 24 12 11 1 0 25 78 84
San Jose 25 12 11 0 2 26 66 74
Bakersfield 26 11 12 3 0 25 71 78

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 4

Charlotte 6, Hershey 0

Manitoba 7, San Antonio 2

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 3, SO

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 8, Belleville 2

Toronto 4, Utica 3

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Springfield 5, Bridgeport 3

Binghamton at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Stockton at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Texas at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

