AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 24 16 6 2 0 34 72 59 Charlotte 25 16 8 0 1 33 93 72 WB/Scranton 23 14 7 1 1 30 81 69 Lehigh Valley 26 15 8 1 2 33 95 88 Bridgeport 24 12 10 1 1 26 75 70 Hershey 27 12 12 0 3 27 75 89 Hartford 27 10 12 3 2 25 74 96 Springfield 28 10 17 1 0 21 77 90 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 25 20 5 0 0 40 83 47 Rochester 25 14 5 3 3 34 85 75 Syracuse 25 13 9 1 2 29 82 73 Utica 24 10 10 3 1 24 68 77 Laval 27 10 11 4 2 26 82 97 Belleville 25 10 12 0 3 23 68 91 Binghamton 24 8 13 3 0 19 62 83 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 26 18 5 1 2 39 99 57 Rockford 25 15 9 1 0 31 84 71 Iowa 25 12 8 5 0 29 77 78 Milwaukee 24 12 11 1 0 25 67 75 Cleveland 21 8 9 2 2 20 44 64 Grand Rapids 25 9 13 0 3 21 74 84 Chicago 24 7 12 4 1 19 64 76 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 22 14 6 0 2 30 77 54 Tucson 20 12 5 2 1 27 68 55 Texas 26 16 9 0 1 33 80 86 San Antonio 25 13 10 2 0 28 81 79 Ontario 21 10 10 0 1 21 48 50 San Diego 22 10 11 1 0 21 69 80 San Jose 20 9 10 0 1 19 50 60 Bakersfield 23 9 11 3 0 21 61 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 3, Cleveland 0

Toronto 5, Laval 2

Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 3, SO

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Syracuse 6, Belleville 0

Rockford 7, Grand Rapids 2

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3

Charlotte 7, Binghamton 1

Providence 3, Utica 2, OT

Hartford 3, Rochester 2, SO

San Diego 4, Iowa 3, OT

San Antonio 5, Bakersfield 2

Texas 4, Ontario 2

Stockton 5, Tucson 2

Sunday’s Games

Rochester 4, Bridgeport 1

Manitoba 6, Milwaukee 1

Providence 4, Utica 3, OT

Ontario 3, San Antonio 2, OT

WB/Scranton 4, Hershey 1

Hartford 5, Springfield 3

Iowa 2, Grand Rapids 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

