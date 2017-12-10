201.5
AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 5:37 pm 12/10/2017 05:37pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 24 16 6 2 0 34 72 59
Charlotte 25 16 8 0 1 33 93 72
WB/Scranton 22 13 7 1 1 28 77 68
Lehigh Valley 26 15 8 1 2 33 95 88
Bridgeport 24 12 10 1 1 26 75 70
Hershey 26 12 11 0 3 27 74 85
Hartford 26 9 12 3 2 23 69 93
Springfield 27 10 16 1 0 21 74 85
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 25 20 5 0 0 40 83 47
Rochester 25 14 5 3 3 34 85 75
Syracuse 25 13 9 1 2 29 82 73
Utica 24 10 10 3 1 24 68 77
Laval 27 10 11 4 2 26 82 97
Belleville 25 10 12 0 3 23 68 91
Binghamton 24 8 13 3 0 19 62 83
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 26 18 5 1 2 39 99 57
Rockford 25 15 9 1 0 31 84 71
Iowa 24 11 8 5 0 27 75 77
Milwaukee 24 12 11 1 0 25 67 75
Cleveland 21 8 9 2 2 20 44 64
Grand Rapids 24 9 12 0 3 21 73 82
Chicago 24 7 12 4 1 19 64 76
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 22 14 6 0 2 30 77 54
Tucson 20 12 5 2 1 27 68 55
Texas 26 16 9 0 1 33 80 86
San Antonio 24 13 10 1 0 27 79 76
San Diego 22 10 11 1 0 21 69 80
Ontario 20 9 10 0 1 19 45 48
San Jose 20 9 10 0 1 19 50 60
Bakersfield 23 9 11 3 0 21 61 70

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 3, Cleveland 0

Toronto 5, Laval 2

Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 3, SO

Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Syracuse 6, Belleville 0

Rockford 7, Grand Rapids 2

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3

Charlotte 7, Binghamton 1

Providence 3, Utica 2, OT

Hartford 3, Rochester 2, SO

San Diego 4, Iowa 3, OT

San Antonio 5, Bakersfield 2

Texas 4, Ontario 2

Stockton 5, Tucson 2

Sunday’s Games

Rochester 4, Bridgeport 1

Manitoba 6, Milwaukee 1

Providence 4, Utica 3, OT

Ontario at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

