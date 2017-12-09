AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|23
|15
|6
|2
|0
|32
|68
|56
|Charlotte
|25
|16
|8
|0
|1
|33
|93
|72
|WB/Scranton
|22
|13
|7
|1
|1
|28
|77
|68
|Lehigh Valley
|26
|15
|8
|1
|2
|33
|95
|88
|Bridgeport
|23
|12
|9
|1
|1
|26
|74
|66
|Hershey
|26
|12
|11
|0
|3
|27
|74
|85
|Hartford
|26
|9
|12
|3
|2
|23
|69
|93
|Springfield
|27
|10
|16
|1
|0
|21
|74
|85
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|25
|20
|5
|0
|0
|40
|83
|47
|Rochester
|24
|13
|5
|3
|3
|32
|81
|74
|Syracuse
|25
|13
|9
|1
|2
|29
|82
|73
|Utica
|23
|10
|10
|2
|1
|23
|65
|73
|Laval
|27
|10
|11
|4
|2
|26
|82
|97
|Belleville
|25
|10
|12
|0
|3
|23
|68
|91
|Binghamton
|24
|8
|13
|3
|0
|19
|62
|83
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|25
|17
|5
|1
|2
|37
|93
|56
|Rockford
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|84
|71
|Iowa
|24
|11
|8
|5
|0
|27
|75
|77
|Milwaukee
|23
|12
|10
|1
|0
|25
|66
|69
|Cleveland
|21
|8
|9
|2
|2
|20
|44
|64
|Grand Rapids
|24
|9
|12
|0
|3
|21
|73
|82
|Chicago
|24
|7
|12
|4
|1
|19
|64
|76
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|22
|14
|6
|0
|2
|30
|77
|54
|Tucson
|20
|12
|5
|2
|1
|27
|68
|55
|Texas
|26
|16
|9
|0
|1
|33
|80
|86
|San Antonio
|24
|13
|10
|1
|0
|27
|79
|76
|San Diego
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|69
|80
|Ontario
|20
|9
|10
|0
|1
|19
|45
|48
|San Jose
|20
|9
|10
|0
|1
|19
|50
|60
|Bakersfield
|23
|9
|11
|3
|0
|21
|61
|70
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 3, Chicago 2
Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1
Providence 4, Hartford 3, SO
Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 4
Charlotte 2, WB/Scranton 1
Rochester 2, Springfield 1
Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2
Toronto 3, Laval 1
Texas 3, Bakersfield 2, OT
Tucson 3, San Jose 1
Chicago 3, Cleveland 0
Toronto 5, Laval 2
Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 3, SO
Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Syracuse 6, Belleville 0
Rockford 7, Grand Rapids 2
Springfield 4, Bridgeport 3
Charlotte 7, Binghamton 1
Providence 3, Utica 2, OT
Hartford 3, Rochester 2, SO
San Diego 4, Iowa 3, OT
San Antonio 5, Bakersfield 2
Texas 4, Ontario 2
Stockton 5, Tucson 2
Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
