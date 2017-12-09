201.5
AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 9:23 pm 12/09/2017 09:23pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 22 14 6 2 0 30 65 54
Lehigh Valley 25 15 7 1 2 33 93 84
Charlotte 24 15 8 0 1 31 86 71
WB/Scranton 22 13 7 1 1 28 77 68
Bridgeport 22 12 8 1 1 26 71 62
Hershey 25 11 11 0 3 25 70 83
Hartford 25 8 12 3 2 21 66 91
Springfield 26 9 16 1 0 19 70 82
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 25 20 5 0 0 40 83 47
Rochester 23 13 5 3 2 31 79 71
Syracuse 25 13 9 1 2 29 82 73
Utica 22 10 10 1 1 22 63 70
Laval 27 10 11 4 2 26 82 97
Belleville 25 10 12 0 3 23 68 91
Binghamton 23 8 12 3 0 19 61 76
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 25 17 5 1 2 37 93 56
Rockford 24 14 9 1 0 29 77 69
Iowa 23 11 8 4 0 26 72 73
Milwaukee 23 12 10 1 0 25 66 69
Cleveland 21 8 9 2 2 20 44 64
Grand Rapids 23 9 11 0 3 21 71 75
Chicago 24 7 12 4 1 19 64 76
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 19 12 4 2 1 27 66 50
Stockton 21 13 6 0 2 28 72 52
Texas 25 15 9 0 1 31 76 84
San Antonio 23 12 10 1 0 25 74 74
Ontario 19 9 9 0 1 19 43 44
Bakersfield 22 9 10 3 0 21 59 65
San Jose 20 9 10 0 1 19 50 60
San Diego 21 9 11 1 0 19 65 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago 2

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Providence 4, Hartford 3, SO

Lehigh Valley 5, Hershey 4

Charlotte 2, WB/Scranton 1

Rochester 2, Springfield 1

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 2

Toronto 3, Laval 1

Texas 3, Bakersfield 2, OT

Tucson 3, San Jose 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago 3, Cleveland 0

Toronto 5, Laval 2

Milwaukee 4, Manitoba 3, SO

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse 6, Belleville 0

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Latest