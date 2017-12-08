201.5
AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press December 8, 2017 9:54 pm 12/08/2017 09:54pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 22 14 6 2 0 30 65 54
Charlotte 24 15 8 0 1 31 86 71
Lehigh Valley 24 14 7 1 2 31 88 80
WB/Scranton 22 13 7 1 1 28 77 68
Bridgeport 22 12 8 1 1 26 71 62
Hershey 24 11 10 0 3 25 66 78
Hartford 25 8 12 3 2 21 66 91
Springfield 25 9 15 1 0 19 69 80
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 23 18 5 0 0 36 75 44
Rochester 22 12 5 3 2 29 77 70
Syracuse 23 11 9 1 2 25 71 71
Laval 25 10 9 4 2 26 79 89
Utica 22 10 10 1 1 22 63 70
Belleville 24 10 11 0 3 23 68 85
Binghamton 22 8 11 3 0 19 59 71
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 24 17 5 1 1 36 90 52
Rockford 24 14 9 1 0 29 77 69
Iowa 23 11 8 4 0 26 72 73
Milwaukee 22 11 10 1 0 23 62 66
Cleveland 20 8 8 2 2 20 44 61
Grand Rapids 23 9 11 0 3 21 71 75
Chicago 23 6 12 4 1 17 61 76
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 18 11 4 2 1 25 63 49
Stockton 21 13 6 0 2 28 72 52
Texas 24 14 9 0 1 29 73 82
San Antonio 23 12 10 1 0 25 74 74
Ontario 19 9 9 0 1 19 43 44
San Jose 19 9 9 0 1 19 49 57
Bakersfield 21 9 10 2 0 20 57 62
San Diego 21 9 11 1 0 19 65 77

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago 2

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Providence 4, Hartford 3, SO

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte 2, WB/Scranton 1

Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Texas, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Latest