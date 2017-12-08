AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|22
|14
|6
|2
|0
|30
|65
|54
|Charlotte
|24
|15
|8
|0
|1
|31
|86
|71
|Lehigh Valley
|24
|14
|7
|1
|2
|31
|88
|80
|WB/Scranton
|22
|13
|7
|1
|1
|28
|77
|68
|Bridgeport
|22
|12
|8
|1
|1
|26
|71
|62
|Hershey
|24
|11
|10
|0
|3
|25
|66
|78
|Hartford
|25
|8
|12
|3
|2
|21
|66
|91
|Springfield
|25
|9
|15
|1
|0
|19
|69
|80
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|23
|18
|5
|0
|0
|36
|75
|44
|Rochester
|22
|12
|5
|3
|2
|29
|77
|70
|Syracuse
|23
|11
|9
|1
|2
|25
|71
|71
|Laval
|25
|10
|9
|4
|2
|26
|79
|89
|Utica
|22
|10
|10
|1
|1
|22
|63
|70
|Belleville
|24
|10
|11
|0
|3
|23
|68
|85
|Binghamton
|22
|8
|11
|3
|0
|19
|59
|71
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|24
|17
|5
|1
|1
|36
|90
|52
|Rockford
|24
|14
|9
|1
|0
|29
|77
|69
|Iowa
|23
|11
|8
|4
|0
|26
|72
|73
|Milwaukee
|22
|11
|10
|1
|0
|23
|62
|66
|Cleveland
|20
|8
|8
|2
|2
|20
|44
|61
|Grand Rapids
|23
|9
|11
|0
|3
|21
|71
|75
|Chicago
|23
|6
|12
|4
|1
|17
|61
|76
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|18
|11
|4
|2
|1
|25
|63
|49
|Stockton
|21
|13
|6
|0
|2
|28
|72
|52
|Texas
|24
|14
|9
|0
|1
|29
|73
|82
|San Antonio
|23
|12
|10
|1
|0
|25
|74
|74
|Ontario
|19
|9
|9
|0
|1
|19
|43
|44
|San Jose
|19
|9
|9
|0
|1
|19
|49
|57
|Bakersfield
|21
|9
|10
|2
|0
|20
|57
|62
|San Diego
|21
|9
|11
|1
|0
|19
|65
|77
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Cleveland 3, Chicago 2
Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1
Providence 4, Hartford 3, SO
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte 2, WB/Scranton 1
Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Rochester at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.