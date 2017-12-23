76ers-Raptors, Box

PHILADELPHIA (86)

Covington 2-5 1-1 6, Saric 5-12 4-6 17, Embiid 5-13 3-4 14, Simmons 5-13 0-2 10, Bayless 2-7 1-1 6, Booker 1-2 0-0 2, McAdoo 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 4-5 4-4 12, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Pullen 1-1 0-0 2, McConnell 4-8 0-0 8, Luwawu-Cabarrot 4-12 0-2 9. Totals 33-80 13-20 86.

TORONTO (102)

Anunoby 0-3 0-0 0, Ibaka 6-10 4-4 17, Valanciunas 4-7 4-5 12, Lowry 3-7 5-5 12, DeRozan 9-20 7-8 29, Siakam 2-8 0-0 4, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 2-5 2-3 6, Wright 6-12 1-1 14, VanVleet 0-5 0-0 0, Powell 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 35-85 23-26 102.

Philadelphia 27 19 17 23— 86 Toronto 27 28 26 21—102

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 7-27 (Saric 3-5, Embiid 1-4, Covington 1-4, Bayless 1-5, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-6, McAdoo 0-1, McConnell 0-2), Toronto 9-27 (DeRozan 4-7, Powell 2-4, Ibaka 1-2, Wright 1-2, Lowry 1-5, Siakam 0-2, VanVleet 0-2, Anunoby 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 41 (Embiid 8), Toronto 43 (Ibaka, Valanciunas, Anunoby 6). Assists_Philadelphia 19 (Simmons 6), Toronto 18 (Lowry 5). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 23, Toronto 20. Technicals_Philadelphia coach 76ers (Defensive three second), Philadelphia coach Brett Brown, Saric, Embiid, Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A_19,800 (19,800).

