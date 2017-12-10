76ers-Pelicans, Box

PHILADELPHIA (124)

Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-10 0-0 4, Saric 5-16 0-0 13, Johnson 5-7 5-5 16, Simmons 10-16 7-9 27, Redick 8-14 9-9 28, Holmes 6-11 0-0 12, Booker 5-9 6-7 16, Embiid 0-0 0-0 0, Bayless 1-7 0-0 3, Korkmaz 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 44-96 27-30 124.

NEW ORLEANS (131)

Moore 6-11 0-0 14, Davis 11-19 6-9 29, Cousins 7-10 7-9 23, Rondo 5-7 2-2 13, Holiday 11-21 7-8 34, Cunningham 3-4 2-4 10, Miller 2-4 0-0 5, Asik 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-80 24-32 131.

Philadelphia 26 29 40 29—124 New Orleans 32 34 21 44—131

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 9-29 (Saric 3-6, Redick 3-7, Johnson 1-1, Korkmaz 1-4, Bayless 1-5, Holmes 0-1, Booker 0-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 0-4), New Orleans 15-24 (Holiday 5-8, Cunningham 2-2, Cousins 2-3, Moore 2-4, Davis 1-1, Clark 1-2, Miller 1-2, Rondo 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 47 (Saric 11), New Orleans 33 (Cousins 9). Assists_Philadelphia 26 (Simmons 10), New Orleans 31 (Rondo 18). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 29, New Orleans 21. A_16,878 (16,867).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.