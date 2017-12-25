76ers-Knicks, Box

PHILADELPHIA (105)

Covington 2-8 3-4 8, Saric 4-15 2-2 10, Embiid 8-17 7-8 25, Redick 6-10 8-8 24, Simmons 4-8 0-2 8, Johnson 2-3 0-0 4, Booker 1-5 1-1 3, McConnell 6-11 1-1 15, Bayless 2-6 3-4 8. Totals 35-83 25-30 105.

NEW YORK (98)

Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Porzingis 6-19 9-14 22, Kanter 12-21 7-8 31, Jack 0-5 0-0 0, Lee 8-13 2-2 20, McDermott 2-6 0-0 5, Beasley 5-12 0-2 10, O’Quinn 2-4 0-2 4, Ntilikina 2-8 0-0 4, Baker 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 38-94 18-28 98.

Philadelphia 21 29 29 26—105 New York 24 24 27 23— 98

3-Point Goals_Philadelphia 10-29 (Redick 4-8, Embiid 2-3, McConnell 2-4, Bayless 1-4, Covington 1-4, Saric 0-6), New York 4-15 (Lee 2-4, McDermott 1-2, Porzingis 1-2, Thomas 0-1, Baker 0-1, Jack 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2, Beasley 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Philadelphia 48 (Embiid 16), New York 45 (Kanter 22). Assists_Philadelphia 21 (McConnell 4), New York 18 (Jack 7). Total Fouls_Philadelphia 22, New York 21. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second). A_19,812 (19,812).

