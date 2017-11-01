Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|American Association
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded RHPs Michael Wagner, Fabio Martinez, Parker Frazier and a player to be named to Sussex County (Can-Am) for OF Jay Austin.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Ivan Vieitez.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Jake Eaton to a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned C Thomas Bryant South Bay (NBAGL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Notified the Cleveland Browns that WR Josh Gordon will be reinstated to the NFL on a conditional basis.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB LaRoy Reynolds from the injured list. Placed LB Jordan Tripp on injured reserve.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released DT Ricky Jean Francois.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Rodney Adams and C Cornelius Edison to the practice squad. Released S Jack Tocho from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Brian Hoyer.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Jordan Williams from the practice squad. Re-signed WR Kalif Raymond to the practice squad.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Arthur Jones. Placed S Stefan McClure on injured reserve.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DB Alex Gray, WR Devante Noil, LB Jonathan Walton, DL Nick Usher, WR AJ Cruz and RB Back Shaun Wick from the practice roster.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Louis Domingue and D Dakota Mermis from Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Joel Hanley and G Hunter Miska to Tucson.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Roland McKeown from Charlotte (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed RW Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 22. Activated F Brian Boyle.
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D James de Haas from Reading (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Suspended Houston Dynamo G Tyler Deric pending an investigation by MLS and the Houston Police Department on his arrest of misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic case.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Exercised the contract options Gs Andre Blake, John McCarthy and Jake McGuire; Ds Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis and Keegan Rosenberry; and Ms Warren Creavalle, Marcus Epps, Derrick Jones, Adam Najem and Fafa Picault.
KENNESAW STATE — Named Milton Overton athletic director.
TULANE — Named Eddie Smith as assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator.
