Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Traded RHPs Michael Wagner, Fabio Martinez, Parker Frazier and a player to be named to Sussex County (Can-Am) for OF Jay Austin.

Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Ivan Vieitez.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Jake Eaton to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Assigned C Thomas Bryant South Bay (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Notified the Cleveland Browns that WR Josh Gordon will be reinstated to the NFL on a conditional basis.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB LaRoy Reynolds from the injured list. Placed LB Jordan Tripp on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released DT Ricky Jean Francois.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Rodney Adams and C Cornelius Edison to the practice squad. Released S Jack Tocho from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Brian Hoyer.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DE Jordan Williams from the practice squad. Re-signed WR Kalif Raymond to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DL Arthur Jones. Placed S Stefan McClure on injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Released DB Alex Gray, WR Devante Noil, LB Jonathan Walton, DL Nick Usher, WR AJ Cruz and RB Back Shaun Wick from the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Louis Domingue and D Dakota Mermis from Tucson (AHL). Assigned D Joel Hanley and G Hunter Miska to Tucson.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Roland McKeown from Charlotte (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed RW Kyle Palmieri on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 22. Activated F Brian Boyle.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D James de Haas from Reading (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended Houston Dynamo G Tyler Deric pending an investigation by MLS and the Houston Police Department on his arrest of misdemeanor assault charges in a domestic case.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Exercised the contract options Gs Andre Blake, John McCarthy and Jake McGuire; Ds Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis and Keegan Rosenberry; and Ms Warren Creavalle, Marcus Epps, Derrick Jones, Adam Najem and Fafa Picault.

COLLEGE

KENNESAW STATE — Named Milton Overton athletic director.

TULANE — Named Eddie Smith as assistant baseball coach and recruiting coordinator.

