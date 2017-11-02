Warriors-Spurs, Box

GOLDEN STATE (112)

Durant 9-18 4-4 24, Dr.Green 7-8 1-2 16, Pachulia 2-3 0-0 4, Curry 7-13 4-4 21, Thompson 11-17 0-0 27, Casspi 1-1 0-0 2, Young 0-2 0-0 0, West 1-3 0-0 2, Bell 1-4 0-0 2, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 0-2 0-0 0, McCaw 3-6 1-2 9, Iguodala 1-6 2-4 5. Totals 43-83 12-16 112.

SAN ANTONIO (92)

Anderson 5-8 6-6 16, Aldridge 8-22 6-8 24, Gasol 5-8 0-0 11, Mills 2-7 0-0 6, Da.Green 4-10 0-0 8, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 3-10 2-2 9, White 0-0 0-2 0, Murray 2-5 0-0 4, Forbes 3-4 1-1 7, Paul 0-6 1-2 1, Ginobili 2-6 1-2 6. Totals 34-87 17-23 92.

Golden State 24 26 34 28—112 San Antonio 33 22 23 14— 92

3-Point Goals_Golden State 14-28 (Thompson 5-8, Curry 3-4, McCaw 2-4, Durant 2-4, Dr.Green 1-2, Iguodala 1-4, Young 0-2), San Antonio 7-24 (Aldridge 2-4, Mills 2-6, Ginobili 1-2, Gasol 1-2, Gay 1-3, Bertans 0-1, Forbes 0-1, Paul 0-2, Da.Green 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Golden State 40 (Curry, Durant 8), San Antonio 46 (Aldridge 10). Assists_Golden State 30 (Dr.Green 7), San Antonio 19 (Anderson, Da.Green 4). Total Fouls_Golden State 20, San Antonio 10. Technicals_Golden State coach Steve Kerr, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich 2. A_18,418 (18,418).

