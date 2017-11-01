201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Ukraine police detain 52…

Ukraine police detain 52 for Champions League fan violence

By The Associated Press November 1, 2017 7:17 am 11/01/2017 07:17am
Share

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian police say they have detained 52 people for fan violence ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Dutch club Feyenoord.

Police say they arrived at a bar in the city of Kharkiv where “a conflict had occurred between Dutch and Ukrainian fans” and took 52 people to a police station for questioning.

Police say windows were broken and the interior of the bar was damaged.

Ukraine is hosting this season’s Champions League final but has a record of soccer-related violence. Hundreds of Ukrainian and Turkish fans clashed in Kiev around a game last year.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest