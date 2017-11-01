Trail Blazers-Jazz, Box

PORTLAND (103)

Harkless 2-4 2-2 7, Aminu 2-6 2-4 8, Nurkic 9-18 1-4 19, Lillard 12-27 5-5 33, McCollum 6-20 2-3 16, Davis 2-4 3-4 7, Vonleh 1-3 3-3 5, Turner 3-7 0-0 6, Connaughton 0-4 2-2 2. Totals 37-93 20-27 103.

UTAH (112)

Ingles 3-10 0-0 7, Favors 2-4 1-2 5, Gobert 5-9 6-9 16, Rubio 8-17 11-11 30, Hood 0-11 0-0 0, Sefolosha 4-10 5-5 15, Udoh 0-1 0-0 0, Jerebko 2-3 2-2 8, Burks 1-4 0-0 3, Mitchell 9-21 6-7 28. Totals 34-90 31-36 112.

Portland 20 19 30 25 9—103 Utah 22 17 25 30 18—112

3-Point Goals_Portland 9-34 (Lillard 4-15, Aminu 2-4, McCollum 2-8, Harkless 1-2, Nurkic 0-1, Turner 0-2, Connaughton 0-2), Utah 13-29 (Mitchell 4-10, Rubio 3-6, Jerebko 2-3, Sefolosha 2-3, Burks 1-1, Ingles 1-5, Hood 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 53 (Nurkic 11), Utah 55 (Gobert 10). Assists_Portland 17 (Lillard 8), Utah 16 (Ingles 5). Total Fouls_Portland 25, Utah 21. Technicals_Lillard, Jerebko, Sefolosha. A_16,685 (19,911).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.