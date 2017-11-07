Through Monday, November 6, 2017

GP G A PTS Steven Stamkos, TB 15 7 18 25 Nikita Kucherov, TB 15 14 9 23 Blake Wheeler, WPG 14 5 16 21 Jaden Schwartz, STL 15 8 12 20 Auston Matthews, TOR 16 10 9 19 John Tavares, NYI 14 12 6 18 Sean Couturier, PHI 15 9 9 18 Mark Scheifele, WPG 14 9 9 18 Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 15 3 15 18 Jakub Voracek, PHI 15 3 15 18 Josh Bailey, NYI 14 3 15 18 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 14 3 15 18 6 tied with 17 pts.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.