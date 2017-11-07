201.5
Through Monday, November 6, 2017

By The Associated Press November 7, 2017 1:53 am 11/07/2017 01:53am
GP G A PTS
Steven Stamkos, TB 15 7 18 25
Nikita Kucherov, TB 15 14 9 23
Blake Wheeler, WPG 14 5 16 21
Jaden Schwartz, STL 15 8 12 20
Auston Matthews, TOR 16 10 9 19
John Tavares, NYI 14 12 6 18
Sean Couturier, PHI 15 9 9 18
Mark Scheifele, WPG 14 9 9 18
Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS 15 3 15 18
Jakub Voracek, PHI 15 3 15 18
Josh Bailey, NYI 14 3 15 18
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 14 3 15 18
6 tied with 17 pts.

