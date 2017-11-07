Through Monday, November 6, 2017

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|15
|7
|18
|25
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|15
|14
|9
|23
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|14
|5
|16
|21
|Jaden Schwartz, STL
|15
|8
|12
|20
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|16
|10
|9
|19
|John Tavares, NYI
|14
|12
|6
|18
|Sean Couturier, PHI
|15
|9
|9
|18
|Mark Scheifele, WPG
|14
|9
|9
|18
|Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS
|15
|3
|15
|18
|Jakub Voracek, PHI
|15
|3
|15
|18
|Josh Bailey, NYI
|14
|3
|15
|18
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|14
|3
|15
|18
|6 tied with 17 pts.
