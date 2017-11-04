Through Friday, November 3, 2017

GP G A PTS Steven Stamkos, TB 14 6 18 24 Nikita Kucherov, TB 14 13 8 21 Auston Matthews, TOR 14 10 8 18 John Tavares, NYI 13 12 5 17 Sean Couturier, PHI 14 9 8 17 Jaden Schwartz, STL 14 8 9 17 Claude Giroux, PHI 14 7 9 16 Connor McDavid, EDM 12 5 11 16 Taylor Hall, NJ 12 4 12 16 Josh Bailey, NYI 13 3 13 16 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 13 3 13 16 Jakub Voracek, PHI 14 2 14 16 10 tied with 15 pts.

