Through Friday, November 3, 2017

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 1:12 am 11/04/2017 01:12am
GP G A PTS
Steven Stamkos, TB 14 6 18 24
Nikita Kucherov, TB 14 13 8 21
Auston Matthews, TOR 14 10 8 18
John Tavares, NYI 13 12 5 17
Sean Couturier, PHI 14 9 8 17
Jaden Schwartz, STL 14 8 9 17
Claude Giroux, PHI 14 7 9 16
Connor McDavid, EDM 12 5 11 16
Taylor Hall, NJ 12 4 12 16
Josh Bailey, NYI 13 3 13 16
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 13 3 13 16
Jakub Voracek, PHI 14 2 14 16
10 tied with 15 pts.

