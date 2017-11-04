Through Friday, November 3, 2017

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|14
|6
|18
|24
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|14
|13
|8
|21
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|14
|10
|8
|18
|John Tavares, NYI
|13
|12
|5
|17
|Sean Couturier, PHI
|14
|9
|8
|17
|Jaden Schwartz, STL
|14
|8
|9
|17
|Claude Giroux, PHI
|14
|7
|9
|16
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|12
|5
|11
|16
|Taylor Hall, NJ
|12
|4
|12
|16
|Josh Bailey, NYI
|13
|3
|13
|16
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|13
|3
|13
|16
|Jakub Voracek, PHI
|14
|2
|14
|16
|10 tied with 15 pts.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.