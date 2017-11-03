Suns-Knicks, Box

PHOENIX (107)

Warren 2-10 2-2 6, Chriss 2-7 0-0 5, Chandler 6-11 3-4 15, Booker 10-19 12-12 34, James 0-9 2-3 2, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 5-11 1-2 13, Bender 2-7 2-2 7, Len 2-5 5-8 9, Ulis 2-11 3-4 7, Daniels 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 34-97 30-37 107.

NEW YORK (120)

Hardaway Jr. 6-15 6-6 21, Porzingis 13-22 10-13 37, Kanter 7-12 2-2 16, Jack 0-3 2-2 2, Lee 4-12 0-0 10, Beasley 5-7 1-1 11, Thomas 2-3 0-0 5, McDermott 5-8 1-1 12, O’Quinn 2-3 0-0 4, Ntilikina 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 45-87 22-25 120.

Phoenix 19 31 26 31—107 New York 32 33 27 28—120

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 9-32 (Daniels 3-6, Jackson 2-5, Booker 2-7, Chriss 1-2, Bender 1-6, Ulis 0-1, Warren 0-1, James 0-4), New York 8-26 (Hardaway Jr. 3-11, Lee 2-6, Porzingis 1-2, Thomas 1-2, McDermott 1-4, Jack 0-1). Fouled Out_Chriss. Rebounds_Phoenix 47 (Chandler 10), New York 49 (Kanter 15). Assists_Phoenix 17 (James 8), New York 24 (Jack 8). Total Fouls_Phoenix 25, New York 24. Technicals_New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second). A_19,404 (19,812).

