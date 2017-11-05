Sunday’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT NFL

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

NBA

Atlanta at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

NHL

Detroit at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 9 p.m.

MLS Playoffs Conference Semifinals Second leg

East: New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.

East: Columbus at New York City FC, 5 p.m.

West: Houston at Portland, 7:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Monster Energy, AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas, 2 p.m.

OTHER EVENTS Tennis

ATP World Tour, BNP Paribas Masters, Paris

WTA, Hengqin Life WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai, China

Golf

PGA Tour, Shriners Hospital for Children Open, Las Vegas

European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, Antalya

LPGA Tour, Toto Japan Classic, Ibaraki

Marathon

New York City Marathon

