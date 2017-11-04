SPHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|21
|11
|Pensacola
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|2
|Knoxville
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|12
|Peoria
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|17
|15
|Macon
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|16
|18
|Evansville
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5
|17
|20
|Fayetteville
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|17
|23
|Mississippi
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|13
|Roanoke
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|12
|Birmingham
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Evansville 4, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 8, Fayetteville 3
Macon 7, Mississippi 3
Pensacola 4, Peoria 2
Knoxville 2, Birmingham 1
Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT
Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
No games scheduled
