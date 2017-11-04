SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 4 3 1 0 0 6 21 11 Pensacola 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 2 Knoxville 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12 Peoria 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 15 Macon 5 2 2 1 0 5 16 18 Evansville 5 2 2 0 1 5 17 20 Fayetteville 5 2 2 1 0 5 17 23 Mississippi 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 13 Roanoke 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12 Birmingham 4 0 4 0 0 0 5 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville 4, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 8, Fayetteville 3

Macon 7, Mississippi 3

Pensacola 4, Peoria 2

Knoxville 2, Birmingham 1

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

