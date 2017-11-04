SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 4 4 0 0 0 8 13 3 Evansville 6 3 2 0 1 7 22 22 Huntsville 4 3 1 0 0 6 21 11 Knoxville 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12 Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 18 18 Macon 5 2 2 1 0 5 16 18 Fayetteville 5 2 2 1 0 5 17 23 Mississippi 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 13 Roanoke 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 17 Birmingham 4 0 4 0 0 0 5 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville 4, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 8, Fayetteville 3

Macon 7, Mississippi 3

Pensacola 4, Peoria 2

Knoxville 2, Birmingham 1

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Evansville 5, Roanoke 2

Pensacola 3, Peoria 1

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

