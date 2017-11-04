201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » SPHL At A Glance

SPHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press November 4, 2017 10:49 pm 11/04/2017 10:49pm
Share
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 4 4 0 0 0 8 13 3
Evansville 6 3 2 0 1 7 22 22
Huntsville 4 3 1 0 0 6 21 11
Knoxville 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 12
Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 18 18
Macon 5 2 2 1 0 5 16 18
Fayetteville 5 2 2 1 0 5 17 23
Mississippi 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 13
Roanoke 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 17
Birmingham 4 0 4 0 0 0 5 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Evansville 4, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 8, Fayetteville 3

Macon 7, Mississippi 3

Pensacola 4, Peoria 2

Knoxville 2, Birmingham 1

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 3, OT

Evansville 5, Roanoke 2

Pensacola 3, Peoria 1

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest