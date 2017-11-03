SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 4 3 1 0 0 6 21 11 Peoria 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 11 Macon 5 2 2 1 0 5 16 18 Evansville 5 2 2 0 1 5 17 20 Pensacola 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 0 Mississippi 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 13 Fayetteville 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 19 Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 8 Roanoke 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12 Birmingham 3 0 3 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Evansville 4, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 8, Fayetteville 3

Macon 7, Mississippi 3

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

