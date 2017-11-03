SPHL At A Glance

201.5
By The Associated Press November 3, 2017 10:43 pm 11/03/2017 10:43pm
All Times Eastern
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 4 3 1 0 0 6 21 11
Pensacola 3 3 0 0 0 6 10 2
Peoria 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 15
Macon 5 2 2 1 0 5 16 18
Evansville 5 2 2 0 1 5 17 20
Mississippi 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 13
Fayetteville 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 19
Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 8
Roanoke 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12
Birmingham 3 0 3 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Evansville 4, Roanoke 2

Huntsville 8, Fayetteville 3

Macon 7, Mississippi 3

Pensacola 4, Peoria 2

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

