SPHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 11 Macon 5 2 2 1 0 5 16 18 Evansville 5 2 2 0 1 5 17 20 Pensacola 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 0 Huntsville 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 8 Fayetteville 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 11 Mississippi 4 2 2 0 0 4 10 13 Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 10 8 Roanoke 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 12 Birmingham 3 0 3 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Evansville 4, Roanoke 2

Fayetteville at Huntsville , 8 p.m.

Macon 7, Mississippi 3

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Evansville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

