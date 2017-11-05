Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Par Scores

Sunday At TPC Summerlin Las Vegas Purse: $6.8 million Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71 Final

(x-won on second hole of playoff)

x-Patrick Cantlay (500), $1,224,000 67-71-70-67—275 -9 Alex Cejka (245), $598,400 66-74-72-63—275 -9 Whee Kim (245), $598,400 65-72-72-66—275 -9 Patton Kizzire (115), $281,067 70-66-76-64—276 -8 J.T. Poston (115), $281,067 69-71-70-66—276 -8 Chesson Hadley (115), $281,067 74-65-69-68—276 -8 Bryson DeChambeau (85), $211,933 67-72-71-67—277 -7 Tom Hoge (85), $211,933 68-73-67-69—277 -7 Beau Hossler (85), $211,933 69-69-66-73—277 -7 Alex Kang, $150,733 70-73-71-64—278 -6 Graeme McDowell (64), $150,733 70-70-72-66—278 -6 Aaron Baddeley (64), $150,733 70-66-74-68—278 -6 William McGirt (64), $150,733 68-73-69-68—278 -6 A.J. McInerney, $150,733 71-70-70-67—278 -6 J.J. Spaun (64), $150,733 66-65-73-74—278 -6 Tony Finau (52), $112,200 69-69-69-72—279 -5 Talor Gooch (52), $112,200 71-67-77-64—279 -5 Charley Hoffman (48), $98,600 68-71-71-70—280 -4 Gary Woodland (48), $98,600 73-67-68-72—280 -4 Kevin Chappell (35), $61,483 67-71-75-68—281 -3 Jason Kokrak (35), $61,483 67-75-71-68—281 -3 Adam Schenk (35), $61,483 68-74-70-69—281 -3 Webb Simpson (35), $61,483 70-73-69-69—281 -3 Ryan Armour (35), $61,483 68-74-72-67—281 -3 Ryan Blaum (35), $61,483 66-74-72-69—281 -3 Sam Burns, $61,483 68-74-72-67—281 -3 Austin Cook (35), $61,483 73-70-70-68—281 -3 Brandon Harkins (35), $61,483 68-70-73-70—281 -3 Stephan Jaeger (35), $61,483 69-68-76-68—281 -3 Luke List (35), $61,483 71-70-70-70—281 -3 Trey Mullinax (35), $61,483 73-69-69-70—281 -3 Robert Garrigus (20), $35,284 70-65-77-70—282 -2 Peter Malnati (20), $35,284 67-72-74-69—282 -2 Nick Taylor (20), $35,284 69-71-74-68—282 -2 Aaron Wise (20), $35,284 73-69-70-70—282 -2 Byeong Hun An (20), $35,284 72-70-69-71—282 -2 Luke Donald (20), $35,284 72-70-73-67—282 -2 Scott Piercy (20), $35,284 69-74-68-71—282 -2 Ethan Tracy (20), $35,284 71-72-73-66—282 -2 Kevin Tway (20), $35,284 68-71-71-72—282 -2 Martin Flores (13), $24,480 71-71-70-71—283 -1 Brandon Hagy (13), $24,480 69-72-71-71—283 -1 Jim Knous, $24,480 71-71-73-68—283 -1 Seamus Power (13), $24,480 69-71-71-72—283 -1 Scott Stallings (13), $24,480 73-70-68-72—283 -1 Jimmy Stanger, $24,480 67-75-74-67—283 -1 Kelly Kraft (9), $18,292 67-65-79-73—284 E Rod Pampling (9), $18,292 70-73-72-69—284 E Ben Silverman (9), $18,292 69-73-76-66—284 E Brett Stegmaier (9), $18,292 67-76-71-70—284 E Ernie Els (7), $16,003 69-71-71-74—285 +1 Anirban Lahiri (7), $16,003 69-72-71-73—285 +1 Bubba Watson (7), $16,003 72-71-71-71—285 +1 Richy Werenski (7), $16,003 74-68-73-70—285 +1 Troy Merritt (7), $16,003 70-69-70-76—285 +1 Ryan Moore (7), $16,003 69-71-71-74—285 +1 John Huh (5), $15,028 66-73-71-76—286 +2 David Lingmerth (5), $15,028 71-69-75-71—286 +2 Jesse Mueller, $15,028 70-73-70-73—286 +2 Sam Saunders (5), $15,028 68-70-75-73—286 +2 Brian Stuard (5), $15,028 70-71-69-76—286 +2 Daniel Summerhays (5), $15,028 67-75-75-69—286 +2 Scott Brown (4), $14,348 73-70-73-71—287 +3 Derek Fathauer (4), $14,348 68-75-73-71—287 +3 Ryan Hogue, $14,348 68-73-75-71—287 +3 Harold Varner III (4), $14,348 70-72-72-73—287 +3 Kevin Streelman (4), $14,008 72-70-75-71—288 +4 Corey Conners (3), $13,668 70-71-74-74—289 +5 Brian Davis (3), $13,668 70-71-75-73—289 +5 Roberto D?az (3), $13,668 69-72-71-77—289 +5 Shawn Stefani (3), $13,668 69-73-74-73—289 +5 Chad Campbell (3), $13,192 75-68-75-72—290 +6 Russell Knox (3), $13,192 69-73-75-73—290 +6 Michael Thompson (3), $13,192 69-70-77-74—290 +6 Geoff Ogilvy (2), $12,852 71-72-77-71—291 +7 Camilo Villegas (2), $12,852 72-71-72-76—291 +7 Retief Goosen (2), $12,580 71-71-78-72—292 +8 James Hahn (2), $12,580 72-71-73-76—292 +8

