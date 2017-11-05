Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Par Scores

|x-Patrick Cantlay (500), $1,224,000
|67-71-70-67—275
|-9
|Alex Cejka (245), $598,400
|66-74-72-63—275
|-9
|Whee Kim (245), $598,400
|65-72-72-66—275
|-9
|Patton Kizzire (115), $281,067
|70-66-76-64—276
|-8
|J.T. Poston (115), $281,067
|69-71-70-66—276
|-8
|Chesson Hadley (115), $281,067
|74-65-69-68—276
|-8
|Bryson DeChambeau (85), $211,933
|67-72-71-67—277
|-7
|Tom Hoge (85), $211,933
|68-73-67-69—277
|-7
|Beau Hossler (85), $211,933
|69-69-66-73—277
|-7
|Alex Kang, $150,733
|70-73-71-64—278
|-6
|Graeme McDowell (64), $150,733
|70-70-72-66—278
|-6
|Aaron Baddeley (64), $150,733
|70-66-74-68—278
|-6
|William McGirt (64), $150,733
|68-73-69-68—278
|-6
|A.J. McInerney, $150,733
|71-70-70-67—278
|-6
|J.J. Spaun (64), $150,733
|66-65-73-74—278
|-6
|Tony Finau (52), $112,200
|69-69-69-72—279
|-5
|Talor Gooch (52), $112,200
|71-67-77-64—279
|-5
|Charley Hoffman (48), $98,600
|68-71-71-70—280
|-4
|Gary Woodland (48), $98,600
|73-67-68-72—280
|-4
|Kevin Chappell (35), $61,483
|67-71-75-68—281
|-3
|Jason Kokrak (35), $61,483
|67-75-71-68—281
|-3
|Adam Schenk (35), $61,483
|68-74-70-69—281
|-3
|Webb Simpson (35), $61,483
|70-73-69-69—281
|-3
|Ryan Armour (35), $61,483
|68-74-72-67—281
|-3
|Ryan Blaum (35), $61,483
|66-74-72-69—281
|-3
|Sam Burns, $61,483
|68-74-72-67—281
|-3
|Austin Cook (35), $61,483
|73-70-70-68—281
|-3
|Brandon Harkins (35), $61,483
|68-70-73-70—281
|-3
|Stephan Jaeger (35), $61,483
|69-68-76-68—281
|-3
|Luke List (35), $61,483
|71-70-70-70—281
|-3
|Trey Mullinax (35), $61,483
|73-69-69-70—281
|-3
|Robert Garrigus (20), $35,284
|70-65-77-70—282
|-2
|Peter Malnati (20), $35,284
|67-72-74-69—282
|-2
|Nick Taylor (20), $35,284
|69-71-74-68—282
|-2
|Aaron Wise (20), $35,284
|73-69-70-70—282
|-2
|Byeong Hun An (20), $35,284
|72-70-69-71—282
|-2
|Luke Donald (20), $35,284
|72-70-73-67—282
|-2
|Scott Piercy (20), $35,284
|69-74-68-71—282
|-2
|Ethan Tracy (20), $35,284
|71-72-73-66—282
|-2
|Kevin Tway (20), $35,284
|68-71-71-72—282
|-2
|Martin Flores (13), $24,480
|71-71-70-71—283
|-1
|Brandon Hagy (13), $24,480
|69-72-71-71—283
|-1
|Jim Knous, $24,480
|71-71-73-68—283
|-1
|Seamus Power (13), $24,480
|69-71-71-72—283
|-1
|Scott Stallings (13), $24,480
|73-70-68-72—283
|-1
|Jimmy Stanger, $24,480
|67-75-74-67—283
|-1
|Kelly Kraft (9), $18,292
|67-65-79-73—284
|E
|Rod Pampling (9), $18,292
|70-73-72-69—284
|E
|Ben Silverman (9), $18,292
|69-73-76-66—284
|E
|Brett Stegmaier (9), $18,292
|67-76-71-70—284
|E
|Ernie Els (7), $16,003
|69-71-71-74—285
|+1
|Anirban Lahiri (7), $16,003
|69-72-71-73—285
|+1
|Bubba Watson (7), $16,003
|72-71-71-71—285
|+1
|Richy Werenski (7), $16,003
|74-68-73-70—285
|+1
|Troy Merritt (7), $16,003
|70-69-70-76—285
|+1
|Ryan Moore (7), $16,003
|69-71-71-74—285
|+1
|John Huh (5), $15,028
|66-73-71-76—286
|+2
|David Lingmerth (5), $15,028
|71-69-75-71—286
|+2
|Jesse Mueller, $15,028
|70-73-70-73—286
|+2
|Sam Saunders (5), $15,028
|68-70-75-73—286
|+2
|Brian Stuard (5), $15,028
|70-71-69-76—286
|+2
|Daniel Summerhays (5), $15,028
|67-75-75-69—286
|+2
|Scott Brown (4), $14,348
|73-70-73-71—287
|+3
|Derek Fathauer (4), $14,348
|68-75-73-71—287
|+3
|Ryan Hogue, $14,348
|68-73-75-71—287
|+3
|Harold Varner III (4), $14,348
|70-72-72-73—287
|+3
|Kevin Streelman (4), $14,008
|72-70-75-71—288
|+4
|Corey Conners (3), $13,668
|70-71-74-74—289
|+5
|Brian Davis (3), $13,668
|70-71-75-73—289
|+5
|Roberto D?az (3), $13,668
|69-72-71-77—289
|+5
|Shawn Stefani (3), $13,668
|69-73-74-73—289
|+5
|Chad Campbell (3), $13,192
|75-68-75-72—290
|+6
|Russell Knox (3), $13,192
|69-73-75-73—290
|+6
|Michael Thompson (3), $13,192
|69-70-77-74—290
|+6
|Geoff Ogilvy (2), $12,852
|71-72-77-71—291
|+7
|Camilo Villegas (2), $12,852
|72-71-72-76—291
|+7
|Retief Goosen (2), $12,580
|71-71-78-72—292
|+8
|James Hahn (2), $12,580
|72-71-73-76—292
|+8
