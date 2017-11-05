Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

American International 3, RIT 2, OT
Boston College 2, Merrimack 1
Clarkson 3, Union (NY) 2
Colgate 4, Quinnipiac 1
Cornell 5, Princeton 4
Dartmouth 3, Yale 1
Harvard 3, Brown 0
Maine 6, UMass Lowell 2
Mass.-Boston 5, Castleton 0
New Hampshire 3, UMass 0
Niagara 4, Bentley 3
Northeastern 4, Boston U. 1
Penn St. 7, Mercyhurst 5
Robert Morris 3, Holy Cross 0
RPI 4, St. Lawrence 4, OT
Sacred Heart 6, Canisius 2
Vermont 4, UConn 2
Adrian 5, Marian (Wis.) 0
Alaska Anchorage 4, Lake Superior St. 1
Bowling Green 2, Michigan Tech 2, tie
Colorado College 2, Miami (Ohio) 1
Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 0
N. Michigan 4, Minnesota St. 1
Notre Dame 3, Ohio St. 2
St. Cloud St. 5, Minn.-Duluth 0
Wisconsin 2, North Dakota 2, Wisconsin wins SO 2-0
W. Michigan 7, Denver 4
Ala.-Huntsville 3, Arizona St. 1
Army 2, Air Force 0
Bemidji St. 3, Alaska 2
