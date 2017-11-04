Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

American International 3, RIT 2, OT

Boston College 2, Merrimack 1

Clarkson 3, Union (NY) 2

Colgate 4, Quinnipiac 1

Cornell 5, Princeton 4

Dartmouth 3, Yale 1

Harvard 3, Brown 0

Maine 6, UMass Lowell 2

Mass.-Boston 5, Castleton 0

New Hampshire 3, UMass 0

Niagara 4, Bentley 3

Northeastern 4, Boston U. 1

Penn St. 7, Mercyhurst 5

Robert Morris 3, Holy Cross 0

RPI 4, St. Lawrence 4, OT

Sacred Heart 6, Canisius 2

Vermont 4, UConn 2

MIDWEST

Adrian 5, Marian (Wis.) 0

Alaska Anchorage 4, Lake Superior St. 1

Bowling Green 2, Michigan Tech 2, tie

Colorado College 2, Miami (Ohio) 1

Minnesota 4, Michigan St. 0

N. Michigan 4, Minnesota St. 1

Notre Dame 3, Ohio St. 2

St. Cloud St. 5, Minn.-Duluth 0

Wisconsin 2, North Dakota 2, Wisconsin wins SO 2-0

W. Michigan 7, Denver 4

