Russian runner Maria Savinova appeals against doping ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian runner Maria Savinova has been given a date to appeal against her 4-year doping ban and being stripped of the 2012 Olympic 800-meter title she won ahead of Caster Semenya.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport says Savinova’s appeal against the IAAF and the Russian track federation will be heard Dec. 4. A verdict should follow within weeks.

Savinova, now 32, was not caught in Olympic re-testing. In 2014, she was filmed talking about using steroids to a whistleblower in a German television documentary that exposed Russian doping.

Savinova’s blood samples were re-analyzed and she was stripped of results for three years, including her 2011 world title and 2012 Olympic gold medal. Semenya was runner-up in both races and is line to be awarded both titles.

