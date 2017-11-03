Rockets-Hawks, Box

HOUSTON (119)

Ariza 5-11 0-0 12, Anderson 4-9 0-0 11, Capela 5-9 2-2 12, Harden 8-15 7-10 29, Gordon 6-13 5-5 20, Tucker 1-5 1-1 3, Black 1-3 0-0 2, Nene 4-8 0-0 8, Mbah a Moute 8-11 2-3 20, Qi 0-3 2-2 2, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 42-89 19-23 119.

ATLANTA (104)

Prince 7-12 0-0 16, Muscala 1-4 1-1 3, Dedmon 4-5 0-0 9, Schroder 6-13 2-3 16, Bazemore 6-14 6-8 18, Brussino 0-1 0-0 0, Babbitt 4-5 0-0 12, Collins 3-7 2-2 8, Taylor 5-9 2-2 12, Belinelli 0-5 0-0 0, Dorsey 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 39-81 15-18 104.

Houston 36 33 28 22—119 Atlanta 25 26 25 28—104

3-Point Goals_Houston 16-47 (Harden 6-11, Gordon 3-7, Anderson 3-8, Mbah a Moute 2-4, Ariza 2-8, Black 0-1, Nene 0-1, Qi 0-2, Brown 0-2, Tucker 0-3), Atlanta 11-33 (Babbitt 4-4, Dorsey 2-4, Prince 2-5, Schroder 2-5, Dedmon 1-2, Brussino 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Muscala 0-2, Belinelli 0-4, Bazemore 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Houston 44 (Anderson 8), Atlanta 41 (Collins 12). Assists_Houston 28 (Harden 11), Atlanta 16 (Taylor 5). Total Fouls_Houston 16, Atlanta 16. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second), Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer, Bazemore. A_14,087 (19,049).

