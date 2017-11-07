Red Wings-Canucks Sum

Detroit 1 1 1—3 Vancouver 0 0 2—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Helm 3 (Abdelkader, Nielsen), 4:02.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Frk 5, 15:15 (pp).

Third Period_3, Vancouver, D.Sedin 3 (H.Sedin, Vanek), 7:16. 4, Vancouver, Del Zotto 1 (Horvat), 9:30. 5, Detroit, Tatar 4 (Abdelkader, Larkin), 18:46.

Shots on Goal_Detroit 11-9-10_30. Vancouver 8-11-9_28.

Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 2.

Goalies_Detroit, Howard 5-5-0 (28 shots-26 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 4-3-2 (29-26).

A_17,836 (18,910). T_2:37.

Referees_Tim Peel, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mark Shewchyk.

