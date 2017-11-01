Raptors-Nuggets, Box

TORONTO (111)

Powell 6-11 1-3 14, Ibaka 4-10 2-4 11, Valanciunas 4-4 0-0 8, Lowry 4-10 0-0 9, DeRozan 4-10 2-3 10, McKinnie 3-3 2-3 9, Miles 2-3 0-0 5, Anunoby 2-5 0-0 6, Siakam 4-10 1-2 10, Nogueira 2-3 1-1 5, Poeltl 2-3 1-2 5, VanVleet 2-8 2-2 7, Wright 3-5 4-5 12. Totals 42-85 16-25 111.

DENVER (129)

Chandler 4-8 1-1 9, Millsap 6-12 5-6 20, Jokic 4-10 0-0 8, Murray 8-10 5-6 24, Harris 6-8 0-0 15, Barton 4-9 1-2 13, Jefferson 0-0 1-2 1, Lyles 1-3 0-0 3, Plumlee 2-3 2-4 6, Faried 3-3 1-2 7, Mudiay 6-15 3-6 16, Beasley 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 47-88 19-29 129.

Toronto 19 27 25 40—111 Denver 34 26 43 26—129

3-Point Goals_Toronto 11-31 (Anunoby 2-3, Wright 2-4, McKinnie 1-1, Miles 1-1, Siakam 1-2, VanVleet 1-3, Lowry 1-5, Powell 1-5, Ibaka 1-6, DeRozan 0-1), Denver 16-32 (Barton 4-5, Millsap 3-4, Murray 3-5, Harris 3-5, Lyles 1-1, Beasley 1-3, Mudiay 1-4, Chandler 0-2, Jokic 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Toronto 38 (Siakam 8), Denver 43 (Jokic 16). Assists_Toronto 20 (Wright 6), Denver 35 (Jokic 10). Total Fouls_Toronto 25, Denver 20. A_14,072 (19,155).

