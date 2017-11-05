Predators-Kings Sums

Nashville 2 1 0 1—4 Los Angeles 0 0 3 0—3

First Period_1, Nashville, Salomaki 1 (Weber, Jarnkrok), 9:12. 2, Nashville, Subban 3 (Johansen, Hartnell), 10:06. Penalties_Fiala, NSH, (tripping), 2:11; Andreoff, LA, Major (fighting), 4:26; Watson, NSH, Major (fighting), 4:26; McLeod, NSH, Major (fighting), 6:21; McLeod, NSH, served by Hartnell, (instigator), 6:21; McLeod, NSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 6:21; MacDermid, LA, Major (fighting), 6:21; MacDermid, LA, (hooking), 18:42.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Smith 4 (Forsberg), 4:47. Penalties_Doughty, LA, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:05; Emelin, NSH, (clipping), 12:35.

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Iafallo 1 (Toffoli, Kopitar), 0:16. 5, Los Angeles, Folin 1 (Forbort, Pearson), 5:20. 6, Los Angeles, Martinez 2 (Doughty, Kopitar), 12:16 (pp). Penalties_Subban, NSH, (hooking), 11:50.

Overtime_7, Nashville, Arvidsson 5 (Jarnkrok), 4:40. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Nashville 10-8-10-3_31. Los Angeles 15-9-13-2_39.

Power-play opportunities_Nashville 0 of 2; Los Angeles 1 of 4.

Goalies_Nashville, Saros 1-3-0 (39 shots-36 saves). Los Angeles, Kuemper 2-0-1 (31-27).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:45.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Vaughan Rody, Mark Shewchyk.

