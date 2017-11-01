Penguins-Oilers Sums

Pittsburgh 0 2 1—3 Edmonton 0 2 0—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 4 (Letang, Kessel), 0:56 (pp). 2, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 5 (Maroon, McDavid), 6:36 (pp). 3, Edmonton, Draisaitl 2 (McDavid), 7:26. 4, Pittsburgh, Sheary 6 (Maatta, Crosby), 19:38.

Third Period_5, Pittsburgh, Malkin 6 (Letang, Kessel), 12:23 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 10-14-6_30. Edmonton 12-14-11_37.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 4; Edmonton 1 of 5.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 8-2-1 (37 shots-35 saves). Edmonton, Talbot 3-6-1 (30-27).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:35.

Referees_Tom Kowal, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.

