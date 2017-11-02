Penguins-Flames Sums

|Pittsburgh
First Period_None. Penalties_Backlund, CGY, (tripping), 9:36.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Kessel, PIT, (slashing), 8:02; Kuhnhackl, PIT, (tripping), 12:22; Reaves, PIT, (roughing), 19:13.
Third Period_1, Calgary, Monahan 7 (Brodie, Gaudreau), 15:53 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 5 (Malkin, Letang), 18:48. Penalties_Letang, PIT, (high sticking), 15:46.
Overtime_3, Calgary, Giordano 2 (Tkachuk), 2:19. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 19-10-12-3_44. Calgary 8-14-11-1_34.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Calgary 1 of 4.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 0-0-1 (34 shots-32 saves). Calgary, Smith 7-5-0 (44-43).
A_18,837 (19,289). T_2:33.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.
