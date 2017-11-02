Penguins-Flames Sum

Pittsburgh 0 0 1 0—1 Calgary 0 0 1 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Calgary, Monahan 7 (Brodie, Gaudreau), 15:53 (pp). 2, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 5 (Malkin, Letang), 18:48.

Overtime_3, Calgary, Giordano 2 (Tkachuk), 2:19.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 19-10-12-3_44. Calgary 8-14-11-1_34.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 1; Calgary 1 of 4.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Jarry 0-0-1 (34 shots-32 saves). Calgary, Smith 7-5-0 (44-43).

A_18,837 (19,289). T_2:33.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey.

